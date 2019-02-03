How to check IGNOU OPENMAT 2018 result

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Feb 03: The IGNOU OPENMAT 2018 result has been declared. The results are available on the official website.

The exam was conducted on December 16 2018. Those who have qualified in the exam need to submit application form for admission to management Programme appended in their prospectus (Form No. 2) alongwith the fee of Rs 1800 per course and documents at the concerned Regional Centre on or before February 25, 2019 for January 2019 session. The results are available on ignou.ac.in.

How to check IGNOU OPENMAT 2018 result:

Go to ignou.ac.in

Click on the results tab

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download results

Take a printout