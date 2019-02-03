  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    How to check IGNOU OPENMAT 2018 result

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 03: The IGNOU OPENMAT 2018 result has been declared. The results are available on the official website.

    How to check IGNOU OPENMAT 2018 result

    The exam was conducted on December 16 2018. Those who have qualified in the exam need to submit application form for admission to management Programme appended in their prospectus (Form No. 2) alongwith the fee of Rs 1800 per course and documents at the concerned Regional Centre on or before February 25, 2019 for January 2019 session. The results are available on ignou.ac.in.

    How to check IGNOU OPENMAT 2018 result:

    • Go to ignou.ac.in
    • Click on the results tab
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View results
    • Download results
    • Take a printout

    Read more about:

    ignou results

    Story first published: Sunday, February 3, 2019, 8:48 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 3, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue