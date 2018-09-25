  • search

How to check ICAR AIEEA UG and JRF/SRF 2018 result

By Vikash Aiyappa
    New Delhi, Sep 25: The ICAR AIEEA UG and JRF/SRF 2018 second allotment result for UG and JRF/SRF courses for the All India Entrance Examination for Admission (AIEEA) 2018 result has been declared. The results are available on the official website.

    How to check ICAR AIEEA UG and JRF/SRF 2018 result
    Representational Image

    September 28 is the last date to report for those candidates who were featured on the second allotment round. Meanwhile, the registration for the counselling process for the PG courses is being conducted by the ICAR. The results are available on icarexam.net.

    How to check the results for ICAR AIEEA 2018:

    • Go to icarexam.net
    • Click on the Applicant Login button.
    • Enter the log-in credentials.
    • The allotment letter, if issued, will appear on the page.
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    icar results

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 25, 2018, 6:17 [IST]
