How to check ICAR AIEEA re-exam result 2018

By Vikash Aiyappa
    New Delhi, Sep 20: The ICAR AIEEA re-exam result 2018 has been declared. The results are available on the official website.

    How to check ICAR AIEEA re-exam result 2018

    The AIEEA 2018 re-examinations were held on August 18, and fresh examinations held in Kerala on September 16, 2018. On August 21, the Kerala High Court stayed the declaration of results for three weeks as aspirants from the state could not sit for the test due to flood. The re-examination was held on August 18. The entrance exam was initially scheduled to be conducted on June 22 and 23, 2018. The results are available on icarexam.net or icar.org.in.

    How to check ICAT AIEEA re-exam result 2018:

    • Go to icarexam.net, icar.org.in
    • Click on the link that says Result
    • Enter required details
    • View results
    • Download results
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Thursday, September 20, 2018, 7:17 [IST]
