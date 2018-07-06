How to check FYJC 11th Admission 2018, Maharashtra allocation status

Mumbai, July 6: FYJC 11th Admission 2018, Maharashtra: The first Centralized Allocation List for class 11th admission in Maharashtra has been released by the School Education and Sports Department (SESD), Government of Maharashtra. He list is available on the official website.

School Education Department, GoM is responsible for administration of elementary, secondary and higher secondary education in the state. The Department is one of the largest in terms of the number of stakeholders it manages with more than 20 million students and more than 6 lakh teachers being a part of school education ecosystem in Maharashtra. More details are available on www.mumbai.11thadmission.net.

How to check Maharashtra FYJC 11th Admission 2018 Allocation List:

Go to www.mumbai.11thadmission.net

Click on the link for Centralized Allocation Round I

You will be redirected to a new page

Enter your application form number

Click on search

View allocation status

Take a printout

