How to check DHE Odisha Degree Admission 2018 First List

    Bhubaneswar, July 4: The first merit list for degree colleges as part of the Odisha +3 Admission 2018 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    The admission process will go on till July 7 2018. Through the process degree admission will be facilitated in 985 degree colleges affiliated with different universities in the state. As per the data released by DHE, Odisha more than 2 lakh students have registered themselves for degree admission through the SAMS portal.

    After checking your allotment status, you can go back to the Degree +3 page and download your intimation letter from the link provided. The admission process for the candidates selected in the 1st round of allotment will be conducted from July 4 to July 7, 2017 till 5:00 pm. The second allotment list will be released on July 11, 2017. You can check the list on http://dheodisha.gov.in/.

    How to check DHE Odisha Degree Admission 2018 First List:

    • Go to http://dheodisha.gov.in/
    • Click on the 'Degree +3' link
    • In the new window, click on the Merit List link
    • You will be redirected to SAMS login window
    • Login to your account
    • View allotment status
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 4, 2018, 7:27 [IST]
