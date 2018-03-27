The Delhi Tis Hazari Courts Junior Judicial Assistant Written results have been declared. The results are available on the official website.

The written exam results of Junior Judicial Assistant (JJA), Group "C" recruitment process were declared.

According to the notification published on the website of the Delhi District Courts, the admit cards for skill test will be released on March 31 for the test tentatively scheduled for April 8, 2018.

Lists of successful candidates (for all categories) who have been selected for skill test to be held on April 8, 2018 (Sunday) can be found at the link mentioned above.

According to the organisers, the merit list is subject to final scrutiny of eligibility conditions of the candidates at the last stage of recruitment process. Those candidates who are not placed in the merit list and are not being called for skill test can check their marks individually only by login on to the link in the website Delhi District Courts.

The organisers said no query whatsoever regarding marks scored in written examination shall be entertained by the office of District & Sessions Judge. The results are available on delhidistrictcourts.nic.in.

How to check Delhi Tis Hazari Courts Junior Judicial Assistant Written results:

Go to delhidistrictcourts.nic.in

Click on the recruitment link

Click on the link: Result of Written Examination for the post of Junior Judicial Assistant -2017

Click on the selected candidates list

Click on your category

Check your names or roll number or registration number

View your results

Take a printout

