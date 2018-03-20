The Dakshina Kannada PU results 2018 have been declared. The results are available on the official website.
Students need to follow the instructions below to check the Dakshina Kannada Pre-University College examination result.
Students who have appeared for the Dakshina Kannada Pre-University College examination result 2018 can check their result at the official website dkpucpa.com.
How to check Dakshina Kannada PU results 2018:
- Go to dkpucpa.com
- Select college of the student from the available list of colleges
- Enter roll number
- Type date of birth
- Enter values in Captcha image
- Click the show result button
- View your results
- Take a printout
OneIndia News
Subscribe to Oneindia. For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day