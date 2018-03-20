How to check Dakshina Kannada PU results 2018

The Dakshina Kannada PU results 2018 have been declared. The results are available on the official website.

Students need to follow the instructions below to check the Dakshina Kannada Pre-University College examination result.

Students who have appeared for the Dakshina Kannada Pre-University College examination result 2018 can check their result at the official website dkpucpa.com.

How to check Dakshina Kannada PU results 2018:

  • Go to dkpucpa.com
  • Select college of the student from the available list of colleges
  • Enter roll number
  • Type date of birth
  • Enter values in Captcha image
  • Click the show result button
  • View your results
  • Take a printout

