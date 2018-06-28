How to check credit score free on WhatsApp

Want to check your CIBIL Score instantly without being stuck on lengthy forms? It's a click away. Fintech startup Wishfin has partnered with Transunion Cibil to provide credit scores through WhatsApp.

This is a first of its kind, where Indian users will have access to their credit score on Whatsapp. This is also one of the early adaptations of Whatsapp for Credit monitoring globally.

What is CIBIL Score?

A credit score is a number that shows an individual's creditworthiness. Usually, banks or lenders use this credit score to evaluate the probability of whether an individual repay his debts or not.

What it contains?

It contains your past and present credit history.

Today Banks and Financial Institutes sanction loan based on your credit history. So a good score will help you to get loans sanctioned easily.

You can follow the discipline in future by analyzing the current score.

It helps you to understand your credit worthiness.

It will automatically understand you whether to go ahead for fresh credit or not.

Usually, 750 to 800+ range of score is considered as a good score.



Methods to check free CIBIL Credit Score on WhatsApp

Give a Missed Call on 8287 151 151

Your number will be added on WhatsApp Chat

Start the process by entering your NAME, Date of Birth & Gender

Type Your PAN Number (don't worry your details will remain safe and secure)

Type Your Residential Address (similar to your banking details)

Provide Your City of Residence, followed by State and Pincode

And, lastly your Email ID

You can see your latest CIBIL Score right in your WhatsApp chat box

