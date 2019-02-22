How to check Calcutta University BA, BSc Part 1 semester result 2018

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Feb 22: The Calcutta University BA, BSc Part 1 semester result 2018 has been declared. The results are available on the official website.

Below you can check the direct link to find your results. You can also check the step by step procedure on how to check your results. The results are available on wbresults.nic.in.

How to check Calcutta University results 2018:

Go to wbresults.nic.in

Click on the relevant tab

The website will redirect you to a new page

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download results

Take a printout