  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    How to check Calcutta University BA, BSc Part 1 semester result 2018

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 22: The Calcutta University BA, BSc Part 1 semester result 2018 has been declared. The results are available on the official website.

    How to check Calcutta University BA, BSc Part 1 semester result 2018

    Below you can check the direct link to find your results. You can also check the step by step procedure on how to check your results. The results are available on wbresults.nic.in.

    How to check Calcutta University results 2018:

    • Go to wbresults.nic.in
    • Click on the relevant tab
    • The website will redirect you to a new page
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View results
    • Download results
    • Take a printout

    Read more about:

    calcutta results

    Story first published: Friday, February 22, 2019, 7:34 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 22, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue