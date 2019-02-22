For Quick Alerts
How to check Calcutta University BA, BSc Part 1 semester result 2018
India
New Delhi, Feb 22: The Calcutta University BA, BSc Part 1 semester result 2018 has been declared. The results are available on the official website.
Below you can check the direct link to find your results. You can also check the step by step procedure on how to check your results. The results are available on wbresults.nic.in.
How to check Calcutta University results 2018:
- Go to wbresults.nic.in
- Click on the relevant tab
- The website will redirect you to a new page
- Enter required details
- Submit
- View results
- Download results
- Take a printout