How to check BSTC allotment result 2018, important dates

    BSTC allotment result 2018 has been declared. The results are available on the official website.

    Banswara-based Govind Guru Tribal University (GGTU) is the official organiser of the BSTC or Basic School Teaching Certificate entrance exam. The BSTC 2018 result was announced in the first week of June.

    The first allotment result was scheduled to be released on June 23, but it was delayed after technical troubles. The BSTC allotment results available on the official website, bstcggtu2018.com.

    BSTC Allotment Result 2018: Important dates

    • Time allocated for depositing allotment fee: June 23 to June 29
    • Reporting in institutes after first BSTC allotment: July 02 to July 06, 2018
    • Last year, Kota University, then the official organiser of BSTC 2017, released the BSTC allotment results in July first week.

    How to check BSTC allotment result 2018:

    • Go to bstcggtu2018.com
    • Click on the result link
    • Enter roll number
    • Check result
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Monday, June 25, 2018, 7:42 [IST]
