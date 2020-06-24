How to breathe correctly to kill coronavirus

New Delhi, June 24: Is there a correct way of breathing to kill coronavirus. There appears to be so.

According to a report published in The Conversation, if a person breaths in through their nose and exhales through their mouth, it would be more beneficial to the body.

This has been authored by Louis J Ignarro, who was award the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine in 1998. The study says that this way of breathing is more beneficial as nasal cavities produce something called nitric oxide. This molecule increases the blood flow through the lungs and boosts oxygen levels in the blood.

The author says when one is breathing through the nose the nitric oxide directly reaches the lungs. This leads to blocking the replication of the coronavirus. Higher oxygen saturation of the blood also makes a person feel refreshed.

Nitric oxide is constantly produced in the human body and this helps in the formation of endothelium, in arteries and veins in our bodies, especially the lungs. Endothelium helps in smoothing the muscle of the arteries which also helps in the prevention of high blood pressure. Further it also increases blood flow in the other organs. Nitric Oxide also helps in preventing blood clots in the normal arteries.