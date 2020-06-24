  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    How to breathe correctly to kill coronavirus

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 24: Is there a correct way of breathing to kill coronavirus. There appears to be so.

    According to a report published in The Conversation, if a person breaths in through their nose and exhales through their mouth, it would be more beneficial to the body.

    How to breathe correctly to kill coronavirus

    This has been authored by Louis J Ignarro, who was award the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine in 1998. The study says that this way of breathing is more beneficial as nasal cavities produce something called nitric oxide. This molecule increases the blood flow through the lungs and boosts oxygen levels in the blood.

    Top ten coronavirus affected countries in the world

    The author says when one is breathing through the nose the nitric oxide directly reaches the lungs. This leads to blocking the replication of the coronavirus. Higher oxygen saturation of the blood also makes a person feel refreshed.

    Nitric oxide is constantly produced in the human body and this helps in the formation of endothelium, in arteries and veins in our bodies, especially the lungs. Endothelium helps in smoothing the muscle of the arteries which also helps in the prevention of high blood pressure. Further it also increases blood flow in the other organs. Nitric Oxide also helps in preventing blood clots in the normal arteries.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 24, 2020, 13:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 24, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue