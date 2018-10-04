  • search

How to apply for UKMSSB Assistant Professor Recruitment 2018

By Vikash Aiyappa
    New Delhi, Oct 4: Here are the steps to apply for the UKMSSB Assistant Professor Recruitment 2018. More details are available on the official website.

    Currently, there are 138 vacancies for the Assistant Professor posts in government medical colleges in Uttarakhand. For that Uttarakhand Medical Service Selection Board (UKMSSB) has released notification. The last date for the application is October 26.

    For general category candidates, they have to be between 30-45 years age to be eligible for applying. Age relaxation is there for other categories . Of the posts in the offer, the break up is Community Medicine (16 ), General Medicine (12 ), General Surgeon (13 ), and Obstetrics and Gynaecology (13). Worthy candidates will be called for interview for being shortlisted for the job. More details are available on ukmssb.org.

    • Go to ukmssb.org
    • Register
    • Upload documents
    • Log in
    • Complete rest of formalities
    • Take a printout

    Thursday, October 4, 2018, 5:46 [IST]
