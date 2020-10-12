PM Modi's virtual address to West Bengal during Durga Puja on the table

How to apply for Swamitva Yojana, online application, registration form 2020

New Delhi, Oct 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched the physical distribution of property cards under the 'Survey of Villages and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas' (SVAMITVA) scheme through video conferencing.

Now people living in rural areas can take loans from banks on their village property under PM Swamitva Scheme. Modi has also launched E Gram Swaraj Portal / eGramSwaraj App on National Panchayati Raj Day along with this scheme.

PM Swamitva Yojana Online Application / Registration Form 2020

Visit the Official Website egramswaraj. https://www.egramswaraj.gov.in/

On the Home Page, Click on the 'New User Registration' button.

Registration Form page will be displayed on the screen.

Enter the Basic Details like name, address, mobile number and mail id and the land related details in the application form.

Verify all the details and submit the online application form.

It ends up the registration process by acknowledging the applicant with the application number.

Swamitva Yojana Eligibility Criteria:

Rural people will be given ownership records as proof of owning the land.

Those who are using populated land on or after September 25, 2018, will be allotted the following land, for which they will be eligible to get land ownership records.

Under this scheme, Villagers will get records and ownership certificates of possession of their property.

How will Swamitva Yojana work?

Under the 'ownership' scheme, the residential land will be measured through drones.

The drone will create a digital map of every property within the village limits.

Also, the limit of every revenue block will also be fixed.

Which house is in which area, it can be accurately measured by drone technology.

The state governments will create a property card for every house in the village.

What is the mandatory information that an applicant should give when registering the property card?

The applicant must have Aadhar Card Information along with the Mobile Number Linked with Aadhar.