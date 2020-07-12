  • search
    How this Mumbai auto-rickshaw driver is waging 'silent war' against coronavirus

    New Delhi, July 12: The coronavirus pandemic has completely changed our lives. While life for some is at a standstill, it has has brought out the creativity in many. In one such instance a rickshaw, caught the eye of people, in particular, business tycoon, Anand Mahindra.

    Anand Mahindra, who is active on social media, often haring inspiring videos on a daily life, uploaded a video accompanied by the caption, "One silver lining of Covid 19 is that it's dramatically accelerating the creation of a Swachh Bharat...!!"

    The three-wheeler converted into the 'first home system' is auto-rickshaw equipped with a wash-basin, sanitizer, and even a Wi-fi system for the passengers. It comes along dustbins to eliminate wet and dry waste.

    Ola, uber, Swiggy Zomato and others: How these unicorns are trying to fight coronavirus

    The auto is also equipped with drinking water, cooler fan, a phone charging station, Bluetooth speaker to play your own music as well.

    The exteriors of the rickshaw has info on the COVID-19 helpline number, along with instructions to stop the spread of the SARS-CoV2 virus.

    The video is earning praises from everyone online as it is the need of the hour during the current pandemic.

    Story first published: Sunday, July 12, 2020, 15:52 [IST]
