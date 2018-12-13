  • search
    How this audio clip would decide who becomes CM of Rajasthan, MP, Chhattisgarh

    New Delhi, Dec 13: Around 7.3 lakh Congress workers received an audio message from Rahul Gandhi. The workers from the states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, received a message in which Rahul Gandhi is heard saying, " now I want to ask you a vital question. Who should be the chief minister. Please mention only one name. I am the only person who would known whom you are naming. No one in the party will know. Please speak after the beep."

    Congress President Rahul Gandhi

    The audio message went sent out to the party workers ahead of the party chasing a chief minister for the three states, which it snatched from the BJP on Tuesday.

    The data collected would be used to chose the new CM in the three states. In Madhya Pradesh the names of Kamal Nath and Jyotiraditya Scindia are doing the rounds although there are clear indications that the former would make the cut.

    In Rajasthan the picture is not clear as yet. The choice for the Congress is either Ashok Gehlot or Sachin Pilot. The party is inclined towards Gehlot as it feels that he would be better suited to take on the BJP in 2019 in Rajasthan.

    In Chhattisgarh, the names doing the rounds are that of Bhupesh Baghel, Tamradhwaj Sahu and T S Singh Deo.

    The audio message is a shift from the traditional norm where the legislators elect the leader of the party, who eventually goes on to become the Chief Minister.

    Story first published: Thursday, December 13, 2018, 9:02 [IST]
