How this accused by-passed security and stabbed Karnataka Lokayukta, Justice Shetty

It was a complete security lapse at the office of the Lokayukta in Bengaluru where Justice P Vishwanath Shetty was stabbed. Despite the presence of a metal detector at the entrance, the accused managed to beat security and enter the Lokayukta's office situated at the MS Building in Bengaluru with a dagger.

The accused person has been identified as Tejraj Sharma, a resident of Tumkur. The police based on preliminary investigations said that Sharma had come to meet with Justice Shetty. He was given a slip and asked to wait outside.

He was later called inside to meet the Lokayukta. As per the rules when there is an inquiry or someone is giving a complaint, none are allowed inside the room including the Lokayukta's gunman.

In a matter of minutes after Sharma entered the room, he is said to have pulled out the dagger and stabbed Justice Shetty thrice. He was hit on the abdomen area.

Hearing the commotion, the gunman rushed inside the room and saw the judge lying on the floor. The accused was immediately pinned down. On hearing the commotion the others waiting outside too ran inside the room to see what had happened.

Justice Shetty was then rushed to the hospital. He is said to be out of danger.

The police say that the incident was pre-planned. The accused entered the premises with an intention to murder the Lokayukta. The police are now probing the security lapse at the Lokayukta's office.

