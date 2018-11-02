How these countries successfully tackled air pollution: A lesson for Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 2: India is facing a tough time dealing with climate change and pollution and the country's capital is in an even more worrisome condition with air quality decreasing with each passing day.

Recently a ban on construction activities came into force on Thursday as Delhi's air quality was on the brink of turning "severe" due to stubble burning in the adjoining regions and unfavourable meteorological conditions. It is however, also believed that Delhi-NCR is expected to see severe air quality between November 4 and 9, owing to unfavourable weather conditions, pollutants entering the air during Diwali, as well as the ongoing crop-residue burning in Punjab and Haryana.

Now, let us have a look at the World's most polluted countries that have successfully tackled air pollution. While not all of those measures can be implemented in Delhi-NCR, some of them can be.

Paris:

Paris bans cars in many historic central districts at weekends, imposes odd-even bans on vehicles, makes public transport free during major pollution events and encourages car- and bike-sharing programmes.

Switzerland:

Zurich has capped the number of parking spaces in the city, only allows a certain number of cars into the city at any one time, and is building more car-free areas, plazas, tram lines and pedestrianised streets. The result has been a dramatic reduction in traffic jams, and less pollution.

Brazil:

The southern Brazilian Curitiba city of 2 million people has one of the biggest and lowest cost bus systems in the world. Nearly 70% of the city goes to work by public transport and the result is pollution-free air and traffic-free streets.

China:

In the capital city of Beijing, the administration has managed to reduce the concentrations of PM 2.5 by 54 per cent. However, this unbelievable feat can only be credited to China's draconian laws on air pollution which have been into force since 2013. Some of those measures included switching coal-burning households to electricity or gas apart from imposing strict restrictions to curb vehicular pollution.

Denmark:

Famous for the Copenhagen wheel, the Danish capital is likely to achieve their target of becoming carbon-neutral by 2025. Their efforts have resulted in a present scenario where a majority of the city's areas are cordoned off for four-wheeler motorised vehicles.

Mexico:

Mexico's capital used to be the most polluted city in the world.

Here are the list of concentration levels for the most polluted countries in the world today:

Rank Country Pollution Indexv Exp Pollution Index 1 Mongolia 92.86 170.67 2 Afghanistan 92.28 166.39 3 Myanmar 92.27 168.74 4 Bangladesh 90.09 162.49 5 Nigeria 87.88 157.45 6 Egypt 87.61 156.61 7 Vietnam 87.53 156.89 8 Lebanon 86.70 154.53 9 Nepal 84.60 150.62 10 Monaco 84.31 155.14 11 Peru 83.63 149.30 12 China 83.08 151.33 13 Macedonia 81.49 148.42 14 Iran 80.63 147.72 15 Jordan 80.56 142.78 16 Cambodia 80.22 142.36 17 Ethiopia 79.23 139.64 18 Iraq 78.95 139.65 19 Azerbaijan 78.15 137.58 20 Dominican Republic 77.98 137.22 21 Bahrain 76.56 140.44 22 Pakistan 75.53 132.41 23 India 75.17 131.85 24 Albania 75.08 131.29 25 Venezuela 74.88 132.64 26 Kazakhstan 74.42 135.24 27 Georgia 74.34 134.56 28 Philippines 74.13 130.18 29 Kuwait 72.85 129.51 30 Thailand 72.56 126.78 31 Malta 72.22 126.42 32 Jamaica 71.22 125.04 33 Kenya 71.20 125.97 34 Turkey 69.03 121.38 35 Trinidad And Tobago 68.70 119.32 36 Saudi Arabia 68.41 120.38 37 Qatar 68.17 120.84 38 Hong Kong 67.87 121.14 39 Tunisia 66.87 116.28 40 Morocco 66.54 115.53 41 Mexico 66.19 114.41 42 Ukraine 66.18 114.94 43 Chile 65.21 119.71 44 Algeria 64.79 113.17 45 Malaysia 64.46 110.64 46 Bulgaria 64.23 116.15 47 Taiwan 63.91 111.36 48 Russia 63.37 109.21 49 Colombia 63.08 112.95 50 Armenia 62.91 114.47 51 Bosnia And Herzegovina 62.87 112.12 52 Panama 62.52 110.29 53 Indonesia 62.27 106.42 54 Israel 59.39 105.24 55 South Africa 59.19 101.37 56 Brazil 59.14 101.34 57 Sri Lanka 58.53 100.02 58 Ecuador 57.92 99.02 59 Serbia 57.92 99.81 60 Mauritius 56.66 96.76 61 Cyprus 56.23 95.32 62 Argentina 54.50 93.17 63 Romania 54.36 91.48 64 United Arab Emirates 53.91 92.44 65 Italy 53.80 90.83 66 South Korea 53.40 96.46 67 Greece 52.40 91.29 68 Poland 52.15 92.24 69 Belgium 49.40 83.75 70 Costa Rica 49.37 85.60 71 Puerto Rico 48.58 83.60 72 Hungary 46.33 79.72 73 Uruguay 45.58 80.34 74 Slovakia 41.33 69.53 75 France 41.04 68.60 76 Oman 40.96 66.66 77 Belarus 40.69 66.98 78 Czech Republic 40.61 68.16 79 Spain 38.59 63.40 80 United Kingdom 38.45 63.13 81 Japan 35.96 57.46 82 Latvia 34.36 55.72 83 Croatia 33.10 54.17 84 Singapore 33.09 56.40 85 United States 32.26 54.08 86 Lithuania 32.01 52.51 87 Portugal 31.31 50.72 88 Ireland 30.41 51.26 89 Germany 28.15 45.01 90 Netherlands 28.10 46.19 91 Canada 27.71 45.69 92 Slovenia 25.49 44.84 93 Australia 24.32 39.21 94 Austria 23.06 37.52 95 Switzerland 22.90 36.80 96 Denmark 22.48 34.25 97 New Zealand 21.87 37.39 98 Norway 20.11 32.84 99 Sweden 18.48 29.40 100 Estonia 18.05 30.42 101 Iceland 15.55 27.26 102 Finland 12.19 22.35