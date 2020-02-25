  • search
    How the violence unfolded in Delhi

    New Delhi, Feb 25: Tension escalated in northeast Delhi with protesters torching at least two houses and a fire tender in the Jaffrabad and Maujpur areas, where pro and anti-CAA groups clashed for the second consecutive day on Monday and hurled stones at each other.

    Violence was also reported from the Chandbagh area in Jaffrabad.

    Protestors hurl brick-bats during clashes between a group of anti-CAA protestors and supporters of the new citizenship act, at Jafrabad in north-east Delhi
    Police fired tear gas shells and also resorted to lathicharge to disperse the protesters.

    According to officials, a fire tender was damaged by the protesters after it responded to a fire call in the area.

    The Delhi Metro closed entry and exit at the Jaffrabad and Maujpur-Babarpur stations as an uneasy calm prevailed in the area.

    Violent clashes lead to closure of five stations of Delhi Metro

    "Entry & exit of Jaffrabad and Maujpur-Babarpur are closed. Trains will not be halting at these stations," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a tweet.

    Entry and exit were closed at the Jaffrabad metro station for over 24 hours.

    Clashes broke out on Sunday evening between pro and anti-CAA groups near Jaffrabad after a large number of people protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) blocked a road, while similar sit-ins were launched in several other parts of the national capital.

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 25, 2020, 7:55 [IST]
