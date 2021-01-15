How the pro-Khalistan Sikhs For Justice is influencing the farmers’ protest

New Delhi, Jan 15: In the backdrop of the Attorney General of India, K K Venugopal telling the Supreme Court that the Khalistanis have infiltrated the farmer protests, the Sikhs For Justice (SJF) has announced a reward for anyone hoisting the Khalistanis flag on Red Fort on Republic Day.

Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, chief of the pro-Khalistan, SJF said, '26 January is coming and on the Red Fort there is an Indian Flag. Remove the Tricolour on January 26 and replace it with a Khalistan flag.

The SJF will reward such a person with USD 2.5 lakh, he said in a video message.

The rise of the Khalistanis gives room for a separatist mindset like we saw in Kashmir

Pannu also tried to liken the farmer protests to the Sikh riots. While instigating the Sikhs to pick up weapons and fight, the SJF chief also promised to give foreign citizenship to the protesters. The law is with you and if the Indian government points a finger at you then you and your families will be brought to foreign countries under the laws of the United Nations, Pannu the head of the terrorist organisation also said.

The SJF has been instigating the Sikhs for long to back the Khalistan movement. In October the National Investigation Agency conducted searches in six locations in Punjab after a Khalistan flag was hoisted by the SJF cadres on the eve of Independence Day. They cut the rope of the rope of Indian Flag hoisted near the main gate. They also dragged the Indian National Flag with the rope, the NIA said.

In another case, the NIA said that Investigation in the case has revealed that Sikhs for Justice, a secessionist outfit floated in the garb of 'Human Rights advocacy group' with its offices in various foreign countries like the USA, Canada, the UK, Australia is a frontal organisation of Khalistan terrorist outfits operating from foreign soils including Pakistan.

SFJ has been attempting to undermine the security of the Indian State by instigating Sikh personnel in the Indian army to rise up in mutiny against India. SFJ is also trying to radicalise youth of Kashmir and openly extending support for secession of Kashmir from India.

Pro Khalistan SJF instigating Sikhs in Army, youth to rise in mutiny against India: NIA

Based on the dossiers provided by NIA and other agencies, the chief patrons of SFJ namely Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, Hardeep Singh Nijjar and Paramjit Singh have already been designated as 'Terrorist' under UA(P)Act.