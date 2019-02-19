How the phone calls and explosives clearly link Pulwama attack to Pakistan

Srinagar, Feb 19: One of the key clues that would connect the Pulwama attack to Pakistan directly would be the calls made before and after the incident. In the aftermath of the attack, the National Investigation Agency and Jammu and Kashmir police collected the tower dumps of the attack area.

The investigators are in the process of filtering the suspicious calls that were made at the time of the attack and after it. Sources say that preliminary investigations suggest that there were calls from across the border inquiring about the attack.

Some calls made prior to the attack speaking about the preparedness and also about the logistics have also been found. The calls not just from Pakistan, but the ones that were made within the Valley too are under scrutiny, officials familiar with the investigation said.

What investigators have learnt is that several calls from across the border were made to Mohammad Umair, the nephew of Jaish-e-Mohammad Chief, Maulana Masood Azhar. Officials say that the entire attack was masterminded by Umair, who is currently hiding in the Valley.

Officials also say that there are many more calls that are suspicious in nature and some of them could have been made to the over ground workers of the JeM. The OWGs according to investigators played a vital roll in the attack. They provided key logistics that included information about the movement of the convoys.

The manner in which Adil Dar, the car bomber went about the attack suggests that it was precise in nature. He was trained extensively and also guided thoroughly as a result of which he was able to carry out a precise attack.

The call details will form a crucial part of the evidence for the investigators. It would help investigators ascertain the planning that went into the attack. It would also give investigators a better understanding as to how many locals and how many from Pakistan were behind the attack.

Further the investigators are awaiting the final results of the forensics, which would help in ascertaining the exact nature of the bomb. Preliminary investigations have shown that RDX was used in the incident. It was also learnt that the same was military grade RDX.

This only indicates the clear role of the Pakistan establishment as it has been seen several times in the past that military grade RDX has been supplied to terror groups by the Pakistan establishment.