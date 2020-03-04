How the numbers stand in Madhya Pradesh assembly

oi-Deepika S

Bhopal, Mar 04: Kamal Nath led Congress government in Madhya Pradesh is facing a stiff challenge for its survival.

The chief minister has alleged that the BJP was trying to lure his MLAs as the Congress was about to expose the scams of the BJP when it ruled the state for 15 years.

The BJP, however, dismissed the former chief minister''s charge, saying his statement was aimed at ensuring his re-nomination for the Rajya Sabha polls in Madhya Pradesh scheduled on March 26.

Earlier, speaking to reporters in New Delhi on Monday, Digvijaya Singh alleged his party MLAs were being offered huge amount of money by BJP leaders as part of the saffron party''s "poaching" attempts to destabilise the Kamal Nath government.

Hitting back, Shivraj Singh Chouhan accused the Congress veteran of making false statements and engaging in sensationalism.

As the MP government faces a deep crisis, let us have a look at who stand where at present?

The Madhya Pradesh assembly has 228 members currently.

Two seats were vacated after death of Congress-BJP MLAs.

The Congress has strength of 114, and the BJP, 107.

Of the remaining nine seats, two are with the BSP while the SP has one MLA in the MP Assembly.

There are four independents in the Vidhan Sabha.