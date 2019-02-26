How the IAF strike at Balakot unfolded: All the updates here

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 26: India dealt a decisive blow and targeted Jaish-e-Mohammad terror camps at Balakot Muzaffarabad and Chakothi in the wee hours of Tuesday.

The strikes by the Indian Air Force began at 3.30 am and went on until 3.58 am. The IAF used the Mirage 2000 for this operation and used 1,000 kilogram laser guided bomb to destroy the terror camps. Sources tell OneIndia that at least 300 terrorists had died in this operation.

You can check below for all the updates on how the IAF strikes unfolded:

Pakistan had asked all terrorists to move out of PoK after the Pulwama attack. All the JeM terrorists were shifted to Balakot. This made it possible for the IAF to target a large number of terrorists with one strike. Following the Pulwama attack, anticipating action, Pakistan shifted all the Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists to the camp at Balakot. Sources say that Balakot was chosen as a large number of terrorists had been moved there. They were sleeping when the IAF dropped the bomb on them. Intel Sources: Picture of JeM facility destroyed by Indian Ar Force strikes in Balakot, Pakistan pic.twitter.com/th1JWbVrHw — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2019 Intel Sources: Picture of JeM facility destroyed by Indian Ar Force strikes in Balakot, Pakistan Intel Sources: Ammunition dump blown up today in Balakot,Pakistan by IAF Mirages. The dump had more than 200 AK rifles, uncountable rounds hand grenades, explosives and detonators pic.twitter.com/b7ENbKgYaH — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2019 Intel Sources: Ammunition dump blown up today in Balakot,Pakistan by IAF Mirages. The dump had more than 200 AK rifles, uncountable rounds hand grenades, explosives and detonators Intel Sources: Flags of USA, UK and Israel painted on staircases seen in Jaish e Mohammed facility destroyed by Indian Air Force jets in Balakot pic.twitter.com/266CEI0hGR — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2019 Intel Sources: Flags of USA, UK and Israel painted on staircases seen in Jaish e Mohammed facility destroyed by Indian Air Force jets in Balakot Sources say that nearly 300 terrorists including senior commanders, trainers and foot soldiers were killed in the IAF strike. This was a counter terror strike based operation. It was based on very concrete intelligence. India will brief major world powers on air strikes. Following the air strikes, the Indian Army Chief, General Rawat along with National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval is reviewing the situation along the border areas. High speed broadband services curtailed in Srinagar. Precise intelligence based action say sources on strikes All airbases of Punjab and Haryana including Ambala and Sirsa are on high alert. Pakistan had scrambled its F16s to retaliate, but were forced to retreat due to size of Indian formation. The operation was coordinated by the Western Air Command. Some residents of Srinagar said that they heard war planes after 3 am. The meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security has ended. Sources also say that the camps of the Hizbul Mujahideen too were targeted. The operation began at 3.30 am today. The first camp to be hit was at Balakote at around 3.45 am. The terror camps at Muzaffarabad and Chakothi were hit at around 3.48 am and 3.58 am respectively. One of the biggest hits was at the Balakote camps of the Jaish-e-Mohammad. The camp is spread across 7 acres and is the biggest one of the Jaish-e-Mohammad. A meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security is underway at Lok Kalyan Marg. The meeting is chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. NSA, Ajit Doval too is at the meeting. Meanwhile according to Dawn, foreign minister of Pakistan Shah Mehmood Qureshi has summoned an emergency meeting to review the situation in the aftermath of the IAF strikes. All border forces have been put on high alert. Meanwhile Pakistan continues to maintain that the payload hastily fell while the Indian aircrafts were escaping. The spokesperson of the Pakistan armed forces has posted pictures of the same. Payload of hastily escaping Indian aircrafts fell in open. pic.twitter.com/8drYtNGMsm — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) February 26, 2019 Tweet by Pak army spokesperson Apart from the Mirage 2000s, drones and early warning jets too were part of the operation. The casualties have been severe following the air strikes. Nearly 200 terrorists have been hit, the source also added. Indian Fighter jets struck major terrorist camp across the LoC and completely destroyed it, say reports. Sources say that three launch pads of the Jaish-e-Mohammad were destroyed. The pads to be hit were at Balakot, Chakoti and Muzaffarabad. The control rooms of the JeM too have been destroyed, the source added. The IAF had lined up 140 of its aircraft near the Indo-Pak border The aircraft had been stationed near the border. They are battle ready and can strike at very short notice, officials said. The Indian Air Force says that it can hit at anytime and at very short notice. Balakot is a town in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan. It is around 50 kilometres away from the Line of Control Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa said that the IAF would always be at the forefront in executing its missions. We are showcasing our ability to hit hard, hit fast and also hit with precision, during day, during night and hit under adverse weather conditions through our autonomous bombing capability, he also added. Sources tell OneIndia that the Mirage 2000s struck at camps operated by the Jaish-e-Mohammad. The terror camps have been completely destroyed, the source also added. The aircraft went up to Balakot and struck at the terror camps. Pakistan however claimed that, Indian aircrafts intruded from Muzafarabad sector. Facing timely and effective response from Pakistan Air Force released payload in haste while escaping which fell near Balakot. No casualties or damage. Indian officials added that the version put out by Pakistan is theirs and heavy damage was inflicted on their terror camps. Around 10 Mirage 2000s took part in the operation which took place at around 0330 hours on February 26. Major terror camps had been identified on the basis of concrete intelligence, following which the strike took place, sources also added. Around 1,000 kilograms of bombs were dropped during the operation, the source also added. The retaliation comes in the wake of the Pulwama attack in which over 40 CRPF jawans were martyred. Sources said that a 1,000 kg laser guided bomb was used in the strike.