    How the encounter that killed Vikas Dubey took place

    New Delhi, July 10: Dreaded gangster, Vikas Dubey, who was arrested in connection with the murder of 8 police men was shot dead in an encounter this morning near Kanpur.

      Vikas Dubey killed in an encounter while being taken to Kanpur from Madhya Pradesh | Oneindia News

      He was shot dead, when he was trying to escape, following an accident involving one of the vehicles of the Special Task Force (STF), which was bringing him back to UP from Madhya Pradesh, where he was arrested on Thursday.

      Image Courtesy: ANI

      After the accident, Dubey tried to escape. He snatched a police weapon and rain to a nearby field. The police say that they asked him to surrender, but he refused to do so.

      Vikas Dubey, man behind killing of 8 cops shot dead in encounter

      The Kanpur police in a statement said that after being chased by the police team, he was asked to surrender, but he did not do so. Instead he began firing, with an intention of killing the policemen. The police team fired in self-defence after which Dubey was injured.

      He was taken to hospital, where he died during treatment, the police also said.

      The encounter took place at the Sachendi border in Kanpur. It may be recalled that three of his accomplices were also shot dead, while trying to escape.

      Dubey was arrested outside the Mahakal temple in Ujjain on Thursday morning after a six-day manhunt following the Kanpur ambush in which eight policemen were gunned down.

