How the aircraft shot past the runway

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 07: The Kozhikode airport is a table top airport like the one one in Mangaluru ehich had witnessed a horrific air crash in 2010.

Kerala plane overshoots runway, splits in 2 | Oneindia News

An accident took place at the Kozhikode aiport when a flight carrying 191 passengers overshot the runway.

Initial reports say that the plane overshot the due to rainy conditions and broke into two parts.

Air India Express plane breaks up into two while landing during heavy rains: DGCA

The fron portion if the aircraft was damaged completely. The plane had landed on Runway 10 and continued to run to the end and fell i to a valley.

Civil aviation regulator DGCA said the visibility at the airport was around 2000 meters at the time of the incident and the airport was witnessing heavy rains and the plane fell into a 30 feet deep gorge in the valley.