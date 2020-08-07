YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Ram Temple
For Kozhikode Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    How the aircraft shot past the runway

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 07: The Kozhikode airport is a table top airport like the one one in Mangaluru ehich had witnessed a horrific air crash in 2010.

    How the aircraft shot past the runway

    An accident took place at the Kozhikode aiport when a flight carrying 191 passengers overshot the runway.

    Initial reports say that the plane overshot the due to rainy conditions and broke into two parts.

    Air India Express plane breaks up into two while landing during heavy rains: DGCA

    The fron portion if the aircraft was damaged completely. The plane had landed on Runway 10 and continued to run to the end and fell i to a valley.

    Civil aviation regulator DGCA said the visibility at the airport was around 2000 meters at the time of the incident and the airport was witnessing heavy rains and the plane fell into a 30 feet deep gorge in the valley.

    More KOZHIKODE News

    Read more about:

    air india kozhikode

    Story first published: Friday, August 7, 2020, 21:51 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 7, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue