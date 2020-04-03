How Tablighi Jamaat has become the super spreader of the coronavirus

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 03: Those who attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Nizamuddin in Delhi have been rightly called as the super spreaders of the coronavirus by many. Nearly 65 per cent of the new all India cases are linked to the event that took place in the city.

At least 295 delegates from across the country who had attended the religious congregation at Delhi last month have tested positive, accounting for more than 60 per cent of the 485 confirmed cases across the country recorded till Thursday.

The nation wide count has crossed 2,000 with Delhi (141), Maharashtra (88) and Tamil Nadu (75) adding to the numbers in a big way.

Tablighi Jamaat patients roaming naked, making lewd gestures at nurses says letter to police

On Thursday Delhi led the tally with 129 of the 141 cases being linked to the Jamaat. The states of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka accounted for 143 Tablighi delegates of their contacts testing positive.

In Tamil Nadu 74 of the 75 cases comprised Tablighi delegates or their contacts. In Telangana the number stood at 26 of 27 while in Karnataka it was 11 of 14. All 32 cases reported in Andhra Pradesh were linked to the Jamaat.

In the states of Madhya Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur all the cases reported were linked to the congregation.

960 Tablighi foreigners blacklisted, visas cancelled by MHA; states told to take legal action

In Rajasthan out of the 13 cases, 3 were linked to the Jamaat while in UP the number was 2 out of ten. In Maharashtra, 8 out of the 88 cases were linked to the Tablighi Jamaat.