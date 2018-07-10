How state patronage helped Asiya Andrabi get away with her anti-India agenda

New Delhi, July 10: She is a known India hater and is famous for instigating the youth of Kashmir. While she wants the youth of Kashmir to take up arms and stones to fight India, her elder son is doing MTech in Melbourne while the younger son studies at an Islamic University in Malaysia.

She is currently in the custody of the National Investigation Agency at New Delhi. The NIA had filed an FIR against her for her anti-India propaganda and had secured her custody for ten days.

Asiya is the chief of the Dukhtaran-e-Milat through which she spews venom against India. In its FIR the NIA said,"the present investigation has so far revealed that the accused persons are found involved in the conspiracy and acts to severely destabilize the sovereignty and integrity of India. By their activities on cyber space they are running a concerted campaign to solicit support of Pakistani establishment which inter-alia includes arranging support from terrorist entities from Pakistan."

Asiya's comments have very often been ignored. She has been placed under house arrest several times, but she always managed to speak out against the country. She is referred to as 'sister' by Lashkar-e-Tayiba chief, Hafiz Saeed and she had even addressed one of his rallies over telephone.

The question is how did she manage to get away despite being this blatant. In this context we must recall a incident in which she ended up on a government poster featuring 12 women achievers. The government then being run by Mehbooba Mufti was left red faced and immediately took action against the officer.

An officer with the National Investigation Agency tells OneIndia that while going through the case details, it became clear that the state government never took serious action against her. She was allowed to speak out when she pleased and the maximum punishment she would get was a customary house arrest. She was never barred from speaking then.

Over the years, thanks to the patronage of the state, she went on to become an influential force. She was particularly popular among the women folk. She would urge them to join the fight against India. She was seen at several public meetings, where she would openly spew venom against the country.

Tough nut:

Officials say that she is a tough nut to crack. She is not apologetic and even during her questioning, she spews venom against the country. The NIA is trying to find out what links she has with the Lashkar-e-Tayiba, a terrorist organisation which carried out the Mumbai 26/11 attacks.

She appears to be proud of that association and very often challenges the officers. The NIA is going through several documents apart from scrutinising her social media accounts. Those tweets in Urdu are all anti-India in nature.

According to the FIR, the "central government has received information that Aasiya Andrabi and her associates namely Sofi Fehmeeda and Nahida Nasreen are actively running a terrorist organization named as 'Dukhtaran-E-Millat' (DEM) which is proscribed under the First Schedule to the UAPA".

"They are using various media platforms to spread insurrectionary imputations and hateful speeches that endanger the integrity, security and sovereignty of India. DEM through Aasiya Andrabi openly advocates secession of Jammu and Kashmir from the Union of India and has also called for Jihad and use of violence against India," the FIR alleged.

The agency also said in the FIR that Andrabi and her associates had spoken, written and also published "visible representations that bring into hatred and contempt apart from exciting disaffection towards the Government of India". The organisation, it added, is promoting enmity, hatred and ill-will between different communities on the grounds of religion and is doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony. Andrabi has solicited help from proscribed terrorist organizations and along with her associates, has entered into a criminal conspiracy to wage war against the Government of India, the FIR alleged.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day