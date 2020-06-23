How should India deal with China? Here’s what our readers had to say

sankaranarayanan subramanian

We need to totally ban imports from china and import the items from other countries to make them realize the india is not a country they can carry trade with on one side and treat us like a slave on the other side and they can never bully us by positioning troops on the border.

Nishu

Ban Chinese products. Hope the electronics will reduce the price

Ram Kumar

India should fight a two front war. Keep the pressure up on both China and Pakistan.

Tarrun Yadav

Boycotting goods immediately may not help, but we should build our infrastructure in such a way that China becomes irrelevant.

Abhi Gowda

India cannot just keep quiet. We need to also hit back. The Chinese cannot do whatever they want to do.

Rashmi Mulay

I would think that talks are the best solution. But the Chinese have to be pushed back.

Deepak Jinsha

Both countries cannot afford war. Get back the status quo and keep talking to the Chinese.

Madan Singh

We want peace, but we will not beg for it. Let Chinese come to the table and keep up their word. We should ensure that.

Karimullah

India should get the International powers to intervene and put pressure on China. That is the only solution.

Sandeep Mudgal

We must change our foreign policy. We should go to Russia and look away from the US.

Ashwath

The loss of our soldiers must be avenged. However never trust the Chinese and always be on guard against them.

Varsha

Modi has spent time cultivating a relationship with Chinese President Xi Jinping at multiple summits. It's time for India to realize that this is a wasteful investment

Shubash

First, China is not Pakistan and to believe that India's approach to China can be similar will be a folly

Siri.Poomalli

China is stronger militarily and economically, but India is no pushover either

Vinay

India must reset the terms of its economic reliance on China.