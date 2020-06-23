How should India deal with China? Here’s what our readers had to say

  • search
    New Delhi, June 23: The violent standoff between Indian and Chinese troops in Galwan Valley of Ladakh region has thrown the spotlight on high-altitude warfare and the challenges that troops face, particularly when advantageous positions on the heights are occupied by the other side. As the nation mourns the loss of 20 Indian Army jawans, OneIndia had asked the reader to share the thoughts on how we should deal with a situation such as this and what is the best way to respond to China.

    Among comments and updates saluting personnel who put their lives at stake, take a look at what our readers, have left us in our database:

    sankaranarayanan subramanian

    sankaranarayanan subramanian

    We need to totally ban imports from china and import the items from other countries to make them realize the india is not a country they can carry trade with on one side and treat us like a slave on the other side and they can never bully us by positioning troops on the border.

    Nishu

    Nishu

    Ban Chinese products. Hope the electronics will reduce the price

    Ram Kumar

    Ram Kumar

    India should fight a two front war. Keep the pressure up on both China and Pakistan.

    Tarrun Yadav

    Tarrun Yadav

    Boycotting goods immediately may not help, but we should build our infrastructure in such a way that China becomes irrelevant.

    Abhi Gowda

    Abhi Gowda

    India cannot just keep quiet. We need to also hit back. The Chinese cannot do whatever they want to do.

    Rashmi Mulay

    Rashmi Mulay

    I would think that talks are the best solution. But the Chinese have to be pushed back.

    Deepak Jinsha

    Deepak Jinsha

    Both countries cannot afford war. Get back the status quo and keep talking to the Chinese.

    Madan Singh

    Madan Singh

    We want peace, but we will not beg for it. Let Chinese come to the table and keep up their word. We should ensure that.

    Karimullah

    Karimullah

    India should get the International powers to intervene and put pressure on China. That is the only solution.

    Sandeep Mudgal

    Sandeep Mudgal

    We must change our foreign policy. We should go to Russia and look away from the US.

    Ashwath

    Ashwath

    The loss of our soldiers must be avenged. However never trust the Chinese and always be on guard against them.

    Varsha

    Varsha

    Modi has spent time cultivating a relationship with Chinese President Xi Jinping at multiple summits. It's time for India to realize that this is a wasteful investment

    Shubash

    Shubash

    First, China is not Pakistan and to believe that India's approach to China can be similar will be a folly

    Siri.Poomalli

    Siri.Poomalli

    China is stronger militarily and economically, but India is no pushover either

    Vinay

    Vinay

    India must reset the terms of its economic reliance on China.

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 23, 2020, 12:08 [IST]
