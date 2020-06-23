How should India deal with China? Here’s what our readers had to say
New Delhi, June 23: The violent standoff between Indian and Chinese troops in Galwan Valley of Ladakh region has thrown the spotlight on high-altitude warfare and the challenges that troops face, particularly when advantageous positions on the heights are occupied by the other side. As the nation mourns the loss of 20 Indian Army jawans, OneIndia had asked the reader to share the thoughts on how we should deal with a situation such as this and what is the best way to respond to China.
Among comments and updates saluting personnel who put their lives at stake, take a look at what our readers, have left us in our database:
sankaranarayanan subramanian
We need to totally ban imports from china and import the items from other countries to make them realize the india is not a country they can carry trade with on one side and treat us like a slave on the other side and they can never bully us by positioning troops on the border.
Nishu
Ban Chinese products. Hope the electronics will reduce the price
Ram Kumar
India should fight a two front war. Keep the pressure up on both China and Pakistan.
Tarrun Yadav
Boycotting goods immediately may not help, but we should build our infrastructure in such a way that China becomes irrelevant.
Abhi Gowda
India cannot just keep quiet. We need to also hit back. The Chinese cannot do whatever they want to do.
Rashmi Mulay
I would think that talks are the best solution. But the Chinese have to be pushed back.
Deepak Jinsha
Both countries cannot afford war. Get back the status quo and keep talking to the Chinese.
Madan Singh
We want peace, but we will not beg for it. Let Chinese come to the table and keep up their word. We should ensure that.
Karimullah
India should get the International powers to intervene and put pressure on China. That is the only solution.
Sandeep Mudgal
We must change our foreign policy. We should go to Russia and look away from the US.
Ashwath
The loss of our soldiers must be avenged. However never trust the Chinese and always be on guard against them.
Varsha
Modi has spent time cultivating a relationship with Chinese President Xi Jinping at multiple summits. It's time for India to realize that this is a wasteful investment
Shubash
First, China is not Pakistan and to believe that India's approach to China can be similar will be a folly
Siri.Poomalli
China is stronger militarily and economically, but India is no pushover either
Vinay
India must reset the terms of its economic reliance on China.