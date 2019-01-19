"How's the josh?," asks PM Modi at the inauguration National Museum of Indian Cinema

  • search
    Mumbai, Jan 19: In a message which gives respite filmmakers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the government is taking steps to make amendments in the Cinematograph Act 1952.

    PM Modi while speaking at the inauguration National Museum of Indian Cinema in Mumbai, said, "In order to curb piracy, the government is taking steps to make amendments in the Cinematograph Act 1952."

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File photo

    At the outset, PM Modi asked the audience "How's the josh?" which is a dialogue from Bollywood flick 'Uri'- based on surgical strike across the border.

    M Modi asks "How's the josh?" at the inauguration of National Museum of Indian Cinema in Mumbai.

    "Film and society are a reflection of each other. We have watched movies on India's poverty and helplessness, but now we have films where if there is a problem, there is a solution too, " said PM Modi.

    The National Museum of Indian Cinema will cater to the needs of contemporary people for acquainting themselves with changes in the field of film production and also enlist their active support in appreciating the technological changes in the present media scenario.

     

    mumbai narendra modi uri bollywood

    Story first published: Saturday, January 19, 2019, 18:15 [IST]
