How Rajya Sabha voted for Triple Talaq Bill and what helped NDA

India

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, July 30: The BJP-led government finally got the Triple Talaq Bill passed in the Rajya Sabya after the contentious legislation failed to clear the Upper House hurdle at least 3 time in the last 2 years.

The NDA does have a clear majority in the Upper House, but today many things happened because of which the majority mark came down and the BJP-Centre was able to push through the Triple Talaq Bill.

The ruling NDA has 107 members in the 242-member Rajya Sabha. The majority mark needed to get any legislation passed is 121 if all the members participate in the voting.

JD- U's 6 MPs and AIADMK 11 members walked out, lowering the majority mark. The NDA was also strengthened by absentees in the opposition ranks. Oscar Fernandes and four other Congress MPs as also NCP leaders Sharad Pawar and Praful Patel were absent. Two Samajwadi Party MPs, Ram Jethmalani of the RJD, two Trinamool Congress MPs and one member of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) were also not present.

Six members of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and two MPs of YSR-Congress were also absent.

PDP MLAs also might have abstained from voting because shortly after the bill was passed, Omar Abdullah lashed out at Mehbooba Mufti.

"Mehbooba Mufti ji, you might want to check how your members voted on this bill before tweeting. I understand they abstained which helped the government with the numbers needed to pass the bill," Abdullah tweeted.

This brought the total number of Rajya Sabha much below 200. When voting began, NDA polled 99 in favour of the Bill which was enough. The bill was passed with 99 Ayes and 84 Noes.

[17th Lok Sabha Updates: Triple talaq not aimed any community, says Yogi]

The Rajya Sabha on Tuesday passed the contentious Triple Talaq Bill as the majority mark of the House came down after several parties abstained from voting.

The bill, which criminalises instant triple talaq and stipulates three years jail for violations, was passed with 99 Ayes and 84 Noes. The AIADMK and JD (U) decided to abstain from voting. Their absence from voting helped bring down the effective strength of the 240-member Rajya Sabha and the majority mark.

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, also known as the Triple Talaq Bill, was first brought to Parliament nearly 19 months back, but repeatedly failed to clear the Rajya Sabha test.

The Upper House earlier rejected an opposition sponsored motion to send the bill to a Rajya Sabha Select Committee with 100 votes against it as compared to 84 in favour.

Last week, the Triple Talaq Bill, was passed by 303 ayes and 82 noes in Lok Sabha. The bill, which criminalises instant divorce by Muslim men and seeks jail term for the guilty, was the first draft