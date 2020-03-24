  • search
    How Punjab became the first state to impose curfew amid coronavirus fear among people

    Chandigarh, Mar 24: With the residents of Punjab least bothered about the State government's decision on the lockdown call, the Punjab government was the first state to clamped a curfew to fight coronavirus.

    Taking to Twitter, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said that he was forced to take the step in the larger interest of the state, and its people.

    As the Punjab Chief Minister received information that his people in the state were moving around as usual in towns, mohallas and cities despite the lockdown, he termed people's negligence of the lockdown as unacceptable and said that it was his duty as the state's chief to save Punjab.

    100s booked across India for violating lockdown norms

    Tough measures were followed after the state government announced on relief measures, including food and medical facilities for the poor, the state government also the dates for paying water and electricity bills. He also extended the clearing farm loans too.

    On Sunday, the Punjab government announced a lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus in the state. Till Monday morning, the state reported 21 coronavirus cases.

    It is reportedly said that people began to gather at several places, including Amritsar, Ludhiana and Moga. The people were largely seen assembling at markets despite the lockdown order.

    Also, the Police officials were seen announcing in these shopping areas, urging people not to gather and warned them of strict action.

    On the other side, the Chief Minister, who was the first to impose curfew in the state announced several relief measures including free food, shelter and medicines for the needy and also deferred the payment of electricity, water and sewerage bills.

    Coronavirus: Difference between curfew and lockdown, explained

    It is reportedly said that Singh sanctioned Rs 20 crore out of the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) for free food and medicines for those in need. Meanwhile, the Cabinet ministers in Punjab announced to contribute their one month's salary to the fund.

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 24, 2020, 10:13 [IST]
