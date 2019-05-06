How political parties and their election symbols are amusing voters

  • search
    New Delhi, May 06: There are thousands of parties contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha election in India, the largest democratic event in history, which will stretch across 29 states and seven union territories between April 11 and May 19.

    However, the main reason for the existence of political party symbols in India is obviously to help voters easily identify and remember the party and/or the candidate. It was back in 1951, that marked both the publishing of the first census in independent India and the commencement of the first general democratic elections. That is when the election commission figured it best to use images of objects of common use to sketch them in order to ensure that an overwhelmingly illiterate population could vote.

    From Batsman, cauliflower, gramophone and tea filter are all catching eyes and raising eyebrows. There are all among the nearly 200 free symbols up for grabs by any political party or candidate to use while contesting an election.

    How are party symbol alloted?

    Every time a new political party seeks a symbol, seeks recognition as a state or national party, or warring factions within parties lay claim to the party symbol, the Election Commission of India decides on these matters in accordance with the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) (Amendment) Order, 2017.

    List of party symbols

    Here is a list of India's recognised national parties and the symbols allotted to each of them:

    1) All India Trinamool Congress - flowers and grass

    2) Bahujan Samaj Party - elephant (in all states and Union Territories except Assam)

    3) Bharatiya Janata Party - lotus

    4) Communist Party of India - ears of corn and sickle

    5) Communist Party of India (Marxist) - hammer, sickle and star

    6) Indian National Congress - hand

    7) Nationalist Congress Party - clock

    Here is a list of recognised state parties and the symbols allotted to them:

    Andhra Pradesh

    Telangana Rashtra Samithi - car

    Telugu Desam Party - bicycle

    YSR Congress Party - ceiling fan

    Arunachal Pradesh

    People's Party of Arunachal - maize

    Assam

    All India United Democratic Front - lock and key

    Asom Gana Parishad - elephant

    Bodoland People's front -nangol

    Bihar

    Janata Dal (United) - arrow

    Lok Jan Shakti Party - bungalow

    Rashtriya Janata Dal - hurricane lamp

    Rashtriya Lok Samata Party - ceiling fan

    Chhattisgarh

    Janta Congress Chhattisgarh (J) - farmer ploughing (within square)

    Goa

    Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party - lion

    Goa Forward Party - coconut

    Haryana

    Indian National Lok Dal - spectacles

    Jammu and Kashmir

    Jammu and Kashmir National Conference - plough

    Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party - bicycle

    Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party - ink pot and pen

    Jharkhand

    AJSU Party - banana

    Jharkhand Mukti Morcha - bow and arrow

    Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) - comb

    Rashtriya Janata Dal - hurricane lamp

    Karnataka

    Janata Dal (Secular) - a female farmer carrying paddy on her head

    Karnataka Jantha Paksha - Yet to be allotted

    Kerala

    JD(S) - a female farmer carrying paddy on her head

    Kerala Congress (M) - two leaves

    Indian Union Muslim League - ladder

    Revolutionary Socialist Party - spade and stoker

    Maharashtra

    Maharashtra Navnirman Sena - railway engine

    Shiv Sena - bow and arrow

    Manipur

    Naga People's Front - cock

    People's Democratic Alliance - crown

    National People's Party - book

    Meghalaya

    United Democratic Party - drum

    Hill State People's Democratic Party - lion

    National People's Party - book

    Mizoram

    Mizo National Front - star

    Mizoram People's Conference - electric bulb

    Zoram Nationalist Party - sun (without rays)

    Nagaland

    Naga Peoples Front - cock

    National Capital Territory

    Aam Aadmi Party - broom

    Odisha

    Biju Janata Dal - conch

    Puducherry

    AIADMK - two leaves

    All India NR Congress - jug

    DMK - rising sun

    Pattali Makkal Katchi - mango

    Punjab

    Shiromani Akali Dal - scales

    AAP - broom

    Sikkim

    Sikkim Democratic Front - umbrella

    Sikkim Krantikari Morcha - table lamp

    Tamil Nadu

    AIADMK - two leaves

    DMK - rising sun

    Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam - nagara

    Telangana

    All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen - kite

    TRS - car

    TDP - bicycle

    YSR Congress Party - ceiling fan

    Uttar Pradesh

    Rashtriya Lok Dal - hand pump

    Samajwadi Party - bicycle

    West Bengal

    All India Forward Bloc - lion

    Revolutionary Socialist Party - spade and stoker

