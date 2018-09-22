How Pakistan stage managed the attacks on cops to derail talks with India

New Delhi, Sep 22: The unfortunate killings of a BSF jawan and three special police officers derailed the foreign minister level talks. India made it clear that with such intentions there can be no question of talks with Pakistan.

The calling off of the talks comes on expected lines and this has been an old dirty trick by Pakistan.

They usually tend to show to the world that they want peace with India and while everything is agreed upon, they orchestrate a barbaric attack, knowing fully well that the talks would be called of.

Also Read | Kashmir: Behind the resignation drama of cops,some disgruntled elements and Hizbul's propaganda wing

A top official in New Delhi said that India approached the talks with the right intention. However after these attacks, it became more or less clear that Pakistan was never serious about the talks. It also went on to show that Pakistan Prime Minister is a puppet in the hands of the army and ISI, the officer also noted.

These attacks after the talks were announced were pre-planned. The attacks on the police personnel in Kashmir in particular was timed in such a way that the talks would be called of.

It is not for the first time that such occurrences have taken place. When Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a surprise visit to Pakistan and extended his hand of friendship, the ISI and army hit back by carrying out the attack at Pathankot.

Also Read | J&K: All 3 cops kidnapped by terrorists found dead in Shopian; several resignation videos emerge

India did act maturely and ensured that the dialogue process would not stop as a result of this attack. The National Security Advisors continued to stay in touch and even met several times at neutral venues.

While the government in Pakistan at that time ensured that the dialogue process continued, the army there upped the ante and staged back to back attacks in Kashmir. The Uri attack was one such strike, which ultimately led to India launching a surgical strike.

An Intelligence Bureau official explained to OneIndia that the pattern was very visible. On Tuesday the Hizbul Mujahideen circulated a video threatening to kill policemen in J&K, if they did not quit their post within four days. Barely 70 hours later, the terrorist group abducted three police personnel and killed them. This was clearly pre-planned the officer said and was done only with the intention of derailing talks, the official said.

The ISI and army does not want peace with India as they have to keep their terrorists happy. Moreover when talks are held, the first pre-condition by India would be to curb terror and allow peace on the borders. Both these conditions have never been met by Pakistan.

Also Read | True colours out: Pakistan issues postal stamp glorifying Burhan Wani as freedom fighter

Moreover when such attacks happen, India is bound to cancel talks stating that talks and terror cannot go together. Pakistan would then argue that it was India that called off the talks, despite it extending a hand of friendship. Officials in India say that this has been their old trick. While at first, many nations did agree with their point, today it has become too blatant. The trick is outdated now, the officer also added.

The MEA statement:

"Since yesterday, the announcement of a meeting between foreign ministers of India and Pakistan, two deeply disturbing developments have taken place. The brutal killing of our security personnel by Pakistan entities and the recent release of series of 20 postal stamps by Pakistan in which it had glorified terrorists, has forced India to cancel the talks."