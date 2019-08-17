How Pakistan reacted to Rajnath Singh's 'no first use' nuclear policy statement

Islamabad, Aug 17: Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Saturday termed Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's statement over a possible change in New Delhi's 'no first use' nuclear policy as a "damning reminder of India's unbridled thirst for violence."

Taking to twitter Qureshi wrote, "Another damning reminder of India's unbridled thirst for violence. Contrast to Pakistan's aggressive efforts to galvanise diplomacy as UNSC met for 1st time formally since '65 on IOK validating International dispute status. History reminds fascist warmongering state can never win."

Firdous Ashiq Awan, Pakistan PM Imran Khan's advisor on Saturday said that Rajnath Singh's statement on nuclear policy reflected the extremist ideology of RSS which can go to the extent of putting the world peace at stake to accomplish its nefarious designs.

She was referring to Rajnath Singh's statement that India's "no first use" nuclear policy may change.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday sparked a debate on no-first-use nuclear doctrine.

Although India has strictly followed its 'no first use' nuclear doctrine, "circumstances" will determine what happens to this policy in the future, defence minister Rajnath Singh said on Friday.

Speaking at an event in Pokhran, the site of India's first nuclear tests 21 years ago, Singh said: "Till today, our nuclear policy is 'no first use'. What happens in future depends on the circumstances."

The comments come amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan after New Delhi revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status and reorganized the erstwhile state into two Union territories. Pakistan has condemned the move.