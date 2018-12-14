How Pakistan has made Nankana Sahib a playground for Khalistan terrorists

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 14: At Nankana Sahib, there has been enhanced activity since the past month, which has worried Indian Intelligence agencies.

While there were three meetings between Sikh extremists who have been voicing for a Khalistan nation and the ISI, one of the most crucial meets was held in May this year.

The fact that the ISI has taken it upon itself to revive Sikh militancy was evident in the meeting between Lashkar-e-Tayiba chief, Hafiz Saeed and a group of Pakistani Sikhs in Nankana Sahib.

During the meeting, Saeed, whose outfit has sheltered and trained Khalistani terrorists said, " "Sikhs are a brave nation but atrocities are being committed against it in India". Saeed further said the Pakistani government also does not raise a voice because it wants India's friendship. "Pakistan is ready to sacrifice anything for the sake of seeking friendship with India," he said.

The ISI with the help of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba had decided to revive Sikh militancy in 2001. First, it sheltered all those who had fled India. Then camps were set up where they were sheltered and trained.

The Lashkar-e-Tayiba and the Babbar Khalsa International had set up a common office outside Nankana Sahib, a small town in sub-divisional headquarter of Shekhupura in west Punjab in Pakistan.

During the various meetings, the ISI would try to link the Sikhs and Muslims. They would say that both had a common enemy and that was India. Both Sikhs and Kashmiris must fight to liberate from India, the ISI had also said.

In 2001, a group of Sikhs had visited Pakistan. It was at that time that the ISI created the Sikh Muslim Itehad Federation to carry forward the anti-India plan. Through this forum, several recruitments were made and training imparted.

The ISI also went on to form the Pakistan Sikh Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee. This panel was headed by Lieutenant General Javed of the ISI. The primary role of this committee was to invite Sikh youth from Punjab and then rope them in for their operations.

Operation Express and Referendum 2020:

While Referendum 2020 is one part of the problem, the entire exercise that is being stage managed by the ISI is known as Operation Express. The ISI has tasked some of the top officials in Pakistan to oversee this operation. During the course of the investigations conducted, a name called Choudhary Saab had cropped up and it is believed that he is in charge of Operation Express.

The police say that the man in question is Lt Colonel Shahid Mehmood from the 25th Battalion of Baloch Regiment. He is the overall in charge of ensuring the success of the operation. He coordinates with the SJF and has been tasked with the big Referendum 2020 global event slated for June 6, 2020. Operation Express would also involve fanning of anti-India sentiments.

The ISI along with the SJF have planned a major operation for next year when lakhs of pilgrims will visit Pakistan for the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak. OneIndia had reported on November 17 that an SJF sponsored pilgrimage to Pakistan will be used by the ISI to churn out Khalistan sentiments.

Reports state that the SJF is planning to fund the visit of nearly a lakh Sikh pilgrims to Pakistan to celebrate the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, which falls next year. The worry for the agencies is that the ISI would try and propagate among the pilgrims the need for a pro-Khalistan movement.