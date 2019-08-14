How Pakistan got independence a day before India?

India

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, Aug 14: The British Rule ended in the Union of India on August 15, 1947 and two separate nations were created. But, Pakistan celebrates Independence Day on August 14 while India on August 15. Then Viceroy Lord Mountbatten transferred power to Union of India after Indian Independence Act came into effect. India's Independence and creation of Pakistan are seen as simultaneous events.

"As from the fifteenth day of August 1947, two independent Dominions shall be set up in India, to be known respectively as India and Pakistan," The Indian Independence Act of 1947 says.

Lord Mountbatten sought to transfer power to Pakistan on August 14, 1947 so that he could be present in New Delhi to observe India's maiden Independence day celebration.

How Kashmir became the part of India

Mountbatten had chosen August 15 to commemorate the surrender of Japan to the Allies Power marking the end of World War II in 1945,

Another reason is that Pakistan decided to celebrate its Independence Day on August 14 because of 27th day of Ramzan, which is also an auspicious date of the Islamic lunar calendar, which coincided with it.

Some argue that the phrase Independence Day does not apply to Pakistan because it was created from India on August 15. Those who argue on these lines say that only India became independent from Britain on 15th August, and it was simultaneously partitioned to create Pakistan.

Pakistan was not partitioned from British India to create a British Pakistan. Pakistan was partitioned from independent India.

Pakistan downgrades diplomatic ties, suspend trade with India

Some also give this bizzare logic that that 'Indian Independence Act' was signed in New Delhi on 15th August 1947 at 0000 Hrs (IST) or +0530 GMT (British Time). Pakistan time is 30 minutes behind India time (PST). Post partition the whole Pakistan came under the PST which +0500 HRS ahead of GMT. So, when Pakistan got their independence it was by their time 14th August 2330 Hrs.