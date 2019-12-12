  • search
Trending Citizenship Bill Jharkhand Assembly Polls
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    How Pakistan betrayed India on protecting the religious minority

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 12: Jawaharlal Nehru and Liaquat Ali Khan had signed a pact in 1950 in the wake of the large scale migration of people who belonged to the minority community owing to attacks by the majority community.

    How Pakistan betrayed India on protecting the religious minority
    Union Home Minister Amit Shah

    The pact was important as there was an exodus of Hindus, Sikhs, Jains and Buddhists from Pakistan and Muslims from India. The pact said that forced conversions would be unrecognised, minority rights were confirmed and abducted women and looted property would be returned.

    How Amit Shah paved the way for the passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill

    Pakistan never honoured this pact and sensing this early, Shyama Prasad Mookerjee even quit as the Industry Minister from the Nehru Cabinet. The objections that were raised was that Pakistan never honoured this pact and this was confirmed by Nehru's minister.

    In 1966, Jana Sangha leader, Niranjan Varma asked the then external affairs minister, Sardar Swaran Singh for clarification on this pact. One of the key questions was whether both countries were still acting in accordance with the pact.

    Singh said that instances of such violations were noticed immediately after the pact was signed.

    This statement gains significance in the wake of Union Home Minister, Amit Shah stating that both Pakistan and Bangladesh had failed to protect the religious minorities after partition. The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill became absolutely necessary only because, Pakistan never fulfilled the conditions as per the Nehru-Liaquat Pact.

    Citizenship (Amendment) Bill: In numbers, how the Rajya Sabha voted

    The CAB was passed in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. Union Home Minister Amit Shah following a six-hour debate replied that the Bill seeks to provide citizenship to persecuted minorities in the three countries. It does not take away the citizenship of anyone, Shah also said.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the passage of the Bill as a landmark day for India and its ethos of compassion and brotherhood. The Bill will "alleviate sufferings of many who faced persecution for years", Modi also said.

    More PAKISTAN News

    Read more about:

    pakistan amit shah citizenship amendment bill rajya sabha muslim community

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue