How Nahru Khan is making devotees smile at the Pashupatinath Temple

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

Bhopal, June 13: When the nation is struggling in fighting against COVID-19 pandemic and everytime you switch on your television or open your newspaper to only get daily tally of coronavirus positive or death, this story will make you smile.

The hero of the story Nahru Khan is a shining example of the Hindu-Muslim unity that the country can proud of.

MP: A man, Nahru Khan has installed contactless bell at Pashupatinath Temple, Mandsaur. He says "We listen to azan, so I thought clanging of bells should also be heard. It works on proximity sensor (able to detect presence of nearby objects without physical contact)". #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/bjY13EqZk6 — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2020

As we know about imposed restrictions during the unlock 1.0 across the country to prevent coronavirus spread, temples are no exception.

Indian Army Chief on LAC tensions: Border situation is under control| Oneindia News

Coronavirus outbreak: India records more than 11,000 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

Nahru Khan from Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh found a way to play the bells in the temples without touching it as any physical contact is prohibited in the temples.

Mandsaur philanthropist Naharu Khan said, 'We listen to azan, so I thought clanging of bells should also be heard. It works on proximity sensor.

So I started working on the bell from the sensor, which does not need to touch the bell."

Khan says that after three days of hard work, he has installed such a sensor in the Pashupatinath temple, under which the bell starts ringing automatically on showing hands and face.

Sensors on bell

The bell has a roller in the middle of the rod and a sensor on the bottom. When a devotee shows the hand or face below, it starts to rotate the roller inside the rod.

The bell is tied to the roller, so the sensor roller pulls and leaves the rope. This rings the bell without hands.

Devotees in the temple are very happy to see this censored bell.

Significantly, since June 8, thousands of people have visited the temple till now and everyone is surprised and happy by the sound of the censored bell.