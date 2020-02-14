How much does it cost to print Indian currency- Revealed

New Delhi, Feb 14: Banknotes or currency notes have been traditionally printed on paper made from cotton rags. Do you know how much does it costs to print Indian currency notes?

The printing of new notes is the sole right of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). RBI prints currency notes of all denomination except one rupee note. All the one rupee notes are printed under the supervision of the Ministry of Finance and signed by the finance secretary, not by the governor of the RBI.

After the demonetisation, the RBI printed new notes of Rs 200, Rs 500 and Rs 2000 in large numbers. The total printing cost of the RBI increased significantly in the year 2016-17.

Let's find out how much does it cost to print different currency notes.