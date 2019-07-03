  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    How many terrorists were killed this year in J&K?

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, July 3: A total of 119 terrorists were killed so far this year in Jammu and Kashmir by security forces, which also lost 24 personnel, Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

    Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said that 252 terrorists were killed in Jammu and Kashmir in 2018 when 44 security personnel lost their lives.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    Till June 26 this year, 119 terrorists were killed in the state, he said in written reply to a question. Twenty-four security personnel lost their lives during the period.

    Replying to another question, Reddy said the number of misguided local youths joining militancy has shown a declining trend during the current year.

    [The terrorist vs terrorist battle gets uglier in Kashmir and why we must rejoice]

    In 2017 and 2018, the numbers of foreign terrorists neutralised were more than local terrorists, he said.

    PTI

    More JAMMU AND KASHMIR News

    Read more about:

    jammu and kashmir terrorists rajya sabha

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue