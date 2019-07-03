How many terrorists were killed this year in J&K?

New Delhi, July 3: A total of 119 terrorists were killed so far this year in Jammu and Kashmir by security forces, which also lost 24 personnel, Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said that 252 terrorists were killed in Jammu and Kashmir in 2018 when 44 security personnel lost their lives.

Till June 26 this year, 119 terrorists were killed in the state, he said in written reply to a question. Twenty-four security personnel lost their lives during the period.

Replying to another question, Reddy said the number of misguided local youths joining militancy has shown a declining trend during the current year.

In 2017 and 2018, the numbers of foreign terrorists neutralised were more than local terrorists, he said.

