How many seats will BJP win in West Bengal? Shah has the answer

Kolkata, June 29: Lashing out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for "unleashing violence" on her political rivals, BJP chief Amit Shah today said sacrifice of his party workers will not go waste and it will win 22 of the state's 42 Lok Sabha seats in 2019.

Addressing a rally here, he said that if people of Bengal "want to stop the illegal immigration from Bangladesh then they have to dethrone the Mamata-led TMC government."

Shah attacked the state government for unleashing violence in the state and said that the people who are used to listening Rabindra sangeet are now hearing the noise of bombs.

"Violence has never been the culture of Bengal. This is a state of great personalities such as Gurudev Rabindra Nath Tagore, Bankim Chandra Chattopadhya among others. And you all can see what Mamata has done to this state."

Shah, who earlier in the day visited the families of the BJP workers who were allegedly killed in the political violence, said their sacrifice will not go waste.

"More than 20 of our party workers were killed in the state in recent past. Their sacrifice will not go waste. I challenge Mamata Banerjee that we will dethrone you in coming days," he said.

He further said the next general elections will lay the foundation stone for change in the state and the party will win 22 Lok Sabha seats. The BJP had won two seats in the 2014 elections.

Ridiculing Mamata's efforts to form a grand alliance against the Modi government, Shah said that the TMC is losing political ground in the state.

"We have no objection to her move to cobble up an alliance of opposition parties, but before doing that she should be worried that the political ground in Bengal is slipping out of her hands," he said.

"The TMC had unleashed terror in the last panchayat polls but despite so much of violence it could not stop the BJP from winning so many seats," he said, adding 20 BJP workers were killed during the panchayat elections.

He also alleged the despite the central government's financial help, development has taken a back seat in the state and only "bomb-making industry and TMC's syndicate business have flourished", he said.

Shah also felicitated the families of the deceased workers on the stage.

