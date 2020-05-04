How many coronavirus cases did India, US, Italy, Spain, Germany report after 10 lakh tests?

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

New Delhi, May 04: The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Sunday said that India has crossed 10 lakh coronavirus tests, out of which more than 39,000 people tested positive.

The twitter handle from Press Information Bureau has on Sunday shown a comparative tally of confirmation rate of COVID-19 affected countries.

According to the comparative tally, US reached 10 lakh tests and reported 1,64,620 positive cases. Italy and Spain reported 1,52,271 cases and 2,00,194 cases respectively after 10 lakh tests each, while Turkey reported 1,17,589 positive cases and Germany recorded 1,64,620 positive cases.

Coronavirus positive case in India rises to 42,533; Death toll at 1,373

Whereas India reported 39,980 positive cases after 10 lakh COVID-19 tests.

The Centre said it has been able to slow down the infection rate as compared to other countries and minimise the spread of the virus during the period of the nationwide lockdown which has entered the third phase on Monday with a set of relaxations in states according to red, orange and green zones.

On the date they conducted their 1 millionth test, this is where these countries stood in terms of spread of #COVID19 inside their borders #CoronaWarriors #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/s8I12kZC42 — PIB India #StayHome #StaySafe (@PIB_India) May 3, 2020

Meanwhile, the worldwide number of coronavirus positive cases breaches to 3,563,689 following 2,48,146 number of deaths. US crossed the 68,000-mark in number of death counts and is highest in the tally in the world.

The number of positive cases in India surges to 42,533 while the death count at 1,373.