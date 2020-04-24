How many coronavirus cases did India, Italy, UK, US report after 5 lakh tests?

New Delhi, Apr 24: The government said that India crossed 5 lakh coronavirus tests on Wednesday, out of which over 20,000 people tested positive.

The Centre has on Thursday shown a comparative tally of confirmation rate of COVID-19 affected countries from the day of 400th case.

According to the comparative tally, US reached 5 lakh tests on March 26 and reported around 80,000 positive cases. Italy and UK reported 1 lakh and 1.2 lakh cases respectively after 5 lakh tests each, while Turkey reported 80,000 positive cases.

Whereas India reported 20,000 positive cases after 5 lakh COVID-19 tests.

The Centre said it has been able to slow down the infection rate to "flatten the curve" and minimise the spread of the virus during the period of the nationwide lockdown which has entered the 30th day.

"This graph clearly tells us where we stand. This is the current story and based on this current story and future projection we need to evolve a strategy in this country", said CK Mishra, Environment Secy & Chairman.

Meanwhile, the worldwide number of coronavirus positive cases breaches tp 2,725,920 following 191,061 number of deaths. US crossed the 50,000-mark in number of death counts and is highest in the tally in the world.

The number of positive cases in India crossed 23,000-mark while the death count crosses 700-mark.