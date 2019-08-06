  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    How is Kashmir internal issue: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's speech miffs Sonia, draws BJP's ire

    By Shreya
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 06: A controversy erupted after the Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury questioned the legality behind introducing the bills on Jammu and Kashmir.

    "You say it is an internal matter. The UN has been monitoring the situation since 1948. Then there is Shimla Agreement and Lahore Declaration. Whether this is a bilateral matter or an internal matter...." Chowdhury asked, triggering opposition from treasury benches. Chowdhury later said he needed clarification on the issue.

    How is Kashmir internal issue: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhurys speech miffs Sonia, draws BJPs ire

    "We signed Shimla Agreement and Lahore Declaration. Was that an internal matter or bilateral. (External Affairs Minister) S Jaishankar told (US Secretary of State) Mike Pompeo a few days ago that Kashmir is a bilateral matter, so do not interfere in it. Can Jammu and Kashmir still be an internal matter? We want to know. Entire Congress party wants to be enlightened by you," he said.

    "Where is Farooq Abdullah?" Opposition asks Amit Shah

    Reacting to the remarks, Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said: "Headless Congress has also become brainless."

    Chowdhury leader's self-goal in parliament today has upset Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

    "How can you say that Kashmir is not our integral part and it is not our internal issue. Frustrated with losses, the Congress has become mentally bankrupt. Sonia Gandhi was there in Parliament, Rahul Gandhi was there, but no one pulled him up for these comments," he said.

    The Centre had on Monday revoked provisions of Article 370 to take away Jammu and Kashmir''s special status, and proposed the bifurcation of the state into two Union territories Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

    More OPPOSTION News

    Read more about:

    oppostion jammu and kashmir article 370 bjp congress

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 6, 2019, 16:02 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 6, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue