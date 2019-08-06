How is Kashmir internal issue: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's speech miffs Sonia, draws BJP's ire

oi-Deepika S

By Shreya

New Delhi, Aug 06: A controversy erupted after the Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury questioned the legality behind introducing the bills on Jammu and Kashmir.

"You say it is an internal matter. The UN has been monitoring the situation since 1948. Then there is Shimla Agreement and Lahore Declaration. Whether this is a bilateral matter or an internal matter...." Chowdhury asked, triggering opposition from treasury benches. Chowdhury later said he needed clarification on the issue.

"We signed Shimla Agreement and Lahore Declaration. Was that an internal matter or bilateral. (External Affairs Minister) S Jaishankar told (US Secretary of State) Mike Pompeo a few days ago that Kashmir is a bilateral matter, so do not interfere in it. Can Jammu and Kashmir still be an internal matter? We want to know. Entire Congress party wants to be enlightened by you," he said.

Reacting to the remarks, Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said: "Headless Congress has also become brainless."

Chowdhury leader's self-goal in parliament today has upset Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

"How can you say that Kashmir is not our integral part and it is not our internal issue. Frustrated with losses, the Congress has become mentally bankrupt. Sonia Gandhi was there in Parliament, Rahul Gandhi was there, but no one pulled him up for these comments," he said.

The Centre had on Monday revoked provisions of Article 370 to take away Jammu and Kashmir''s special status, and proposed the bifurcation of the state into two Union territories Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.