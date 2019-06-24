  • search
    How Indian Navy tracked down Pakistan's PNS Saad post Balakot

    New Delhi, June 24: The Navy was in full swing post the Balakot strike that India carried out to avenge the Pulwama attack in which 40 CRPF jawans were martyred.

    The Navy deployed a major part of its fleet close to Pakistan territorial waters. The deployment came immediately after the Pulwama attack and Pakistan was given the impression that India could use its maritime powers to avenge the Pulwama attack.

    How Indian Navy tracked down Pakistan’s PNS Saad post Balakot

    The Navy kept a close watch on Pakistan's PNS Saad. However after the Balakot strike in which a Jaish-e-Mohamamd facility was hit, the Pakistan submarine vanished from Pakistan waters.

    To maintain utmost secrecy, Balakot airstrike was code named 'Operation Bandar'

    The Navy kept a close watch after PNS SAAD vanished from a location near Karachi. The submarine had the capability of entering the waters in Gujarat within three days. All precautionary measures had been taken to ensure that the submarine did not enter Indian waters. Even if the submarine had entered Indian waters, the Indian Navy was ready to take military punitive action.

    This operation went on for nearly 21 days. Finally it was found that PNS Saad was on the western side of Pakistan.

    Story first published: Monday, June 24, 2019, 6:39 [IST]
