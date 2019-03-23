How Indian agencies are hitting anti national Kashmir separatists in a sustained manner

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 23: The Indian agencies have taken some stringent action against the separatists of Kashmir in the past couple of weeks.

Be it attaching the properties of the separatists or banning the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front, the action has been constant.

The ED said that it was attaching the properties of the Kashmir separatists. The action is being taken following charges of money laundering. The move came just days after the National Investigation Agency carried out searches at premises of separatists, including Mirwaiz Umer Farooq, in connection with a case related to funding to terror and separatists groups in Jammu and Kashmir.

The ED has identified properties that are based in Kashmir and New Delhi. In Delhi, the properties identified are at Vasant Kunj, ED sources tell OneIndia. NIA sources say that during the raids, they had seized incriminating material.

JKLF was instrumental in killing of Kashmiri Pandits, Govt says while imposing ban

JeI banned:

Earlier this month, the Centre banned the Jamaat-e-Islami undertaker the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for anti national activities. The Jamaat-e-Islami had come under the radar in Jammu and Kashmir and nearly 150 of its members, including its president and spokesperson were taken into police custody recently in a major crackdown.

This was the first major crackdown on the Jamaat, which has been termed as the parent political party of the Hizbul Mujahideen. The crackdown on the outfit is a significant one and it may be recalled that the National Investigation Agency had recently learnt that there was a major plot being hatched to carry out a wave of terror attacks in India ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

The plot was unearthed after the NIA busted an Islamic State inspired module that went by the name Harkat-ul-Harb e Islam. The NIA learnt that two calls made by the alleged kingpin of the module were to Pakistan and Bangladesh. The NIA said that the module was being headed by Mufti Suhail, a resident of Amroha in Uttar Pradesh.

Geelani penalised:

In another development, the Enforcement Directorate penalised S A S Geelani after he was found in possession of foreign exchange. A penalty of Rs 14.40 lakh was levied on him and order of confiscation to the tune of nearly 6.8 lakh was issued.

He is being investigated by the ED under the provisions of FEMA or Foreign Exchange Management Act.

JKLF banned:

The Yasin Malik-led Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) was banned on Friday for "promoting" secession of the militancy-hit state from the Union of India, officials said here.

Banning the outfit under various provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act after a high-level meeting on security chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, officials said the Government of India (GoI) is of the opinion that the JKLF is "in close touch with militant outfits" and is supporting extremism and militancy in Jammu and Kashmir and elsewhere.

They said the outfit claims "secession of a part of the Indian territory from the union and supports terrorist and separatist groups fighting for this purpose".

Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba said the JKLF has been banned as the government has a "policy of zero tolerance against terrorism".

"The JKLF has been at the forefront of separatist activities in J&K and was involved in the killings of Kashmiri Pandits in 1989 leading to their exodus from the valley," he said.

The home secretary said the government is committed to relentlessly pursuing a policy of curbing the activities of secessionist groups which are threat to the country.

The other reason for banning the outfit was that the cadres of the JKLF were indulging in activities intended to disrupt the territorial integrity of India, the officials said.

Malik is at present lodged in Kot Balwal jail in Jammu, and is likely to face trial in the three-decade-old case of kidnapping of Rubaya Sayeed, the daughter of then Home Minister Mufti Mohammed Sayeed, and gunning down of four IAF personnel in Srinagar.