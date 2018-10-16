India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
  • search

How India is preparing to fight the wars of the future

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Oct 16: The decision by the Cabinet Committee on security which cleared the formation of the Defence Cyber Agency, Defence Space Agency and Special Operation Division is being seen as a step forward to fight the contemporary and new threats.

    In 2012, the Chief of Staff Committee had recommended the formation of three commands for cyber, space and special operations. This was suggested with an intent to deal with the new and emerging threats. The formation of the three agencies is a major step forward in dealing with the new age security threats.

    How India is preparing to fight the wars of the future

    The three agencies would drawn from each other and function under the Chairman, Chief of Staff Committee. The cyber and space agency would operate out of Delhi, while the Special Operations Division will function from outside the national capital.

    Also Read | 250 terrorists wait to infiltrate as polling gets underway in J&K

    Special Operations Division:

    The Special Operations Division will have components of the Special Forces of the Indian Army and IAF. The primary function would be to deal with the various external contingencies.

    The Army currently has Special Forces battalions. The Navy has the Marine Commandoes or Marcos while the IAF has Garud. The new division will be based at a location which already has training infrastructure.

    Defence Space Agency:

    The Defence Space Agency will have nearly 200 personnel who in turn would work closely with the ISRO and DRDO. The aim is to ensure better utilisation and integration of space resources.

    Also Read | Indo-Pak army comparison: Here are the numbers

    The brief would be to share information and surveillance from individual satellites. This in turn would be shared with the concerned defence services.

    Defence Cyber Agency:

    The Defence Cyber Agency would have nearly 1,000 personnel and would work in coordination with the National Cyber Security Advisor.

    The personnel would be distributed to various formations of the Army, Navy and IAD. The focus would be on non-civilian issues, which would include safeguarding the critical infrastructure.

    Securing the cyber space:

    The development comes in the wake of the new military doctrine that was released last year. The new doctrine underscores the need to prepare for future combat. It spoke about the emerging threats from the cuber space.

    Also Read | Indian Military to set up Defence Cyber Academy

    The Defence Cyber Agency working along the Special Operations Division and Defence Space Agency would engage in defending India's military assets and resources. It would also use its offensive capabilities in case of proxy cyber warfare which the non-state actors and terrorists engage in.

    Experts say that these new bodies were the need of the hour considering that future wars would be fought mainly on the cyber space. The DCA would also move away from a compliance audit of cyber warfare, which is the existing practise to an audit based on potential threat perceptions and risks. The DCA would also look to exploit and use the technology available with the young technocrats and software entrepreneurs.

    Read more about:

    cabinet committee special operations indian army iaf drdo isro cyber security

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 16, 2018, 15:23 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 16, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue