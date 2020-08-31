How India blocked the provocative military movement of China at the LAC

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 31: The provocative military movements by the Peoples Liberation Army were physically blocked by the movement of Indian troops at Pangong Tso on Saturday.

It was the swift action taken by the Indian forces that blocked the provocative military movements by the Chinese troops.

The move by the PLA was foreclosed by our soldiers. They had attempted to change the realities on the ground by intruding into our territory on the southern bank of Pangong Tso. There was no question of a casualty as there was no violent clash a source told OneIndia.

"The PLA violated the previous consensus arrived at during military and diplomatic engagements during the ongoing standoff in eastern Ladakh and carried out provocative military movements to change the status quo," a statement from the Army said.

"Indian troops pre-empted this PLA activity on the southern bank of Pangong Tso Lake, undertook measures to strengthen our positions and thwart Chinese intentions to unilaterally change facts on ground. The Indian Army is committed to maintaining peace and tranquility through dialogue, but is also equally determined to protect its territorial integrity," the statement also added.

There is however no official word as yet on the brigade commander level flag meeting being held between the two sides at Chushul to resolve the issue.

China on the other hand has shown no sign of disengaging from the troop confrontation. It continues to build roads, bridges, helipads and other military infrastructure along the Line of Actual Control.

India on the other hand has matched the PLA build up and deployed tanks, artillery, surface to air missile batteries and other heavy weaponry.